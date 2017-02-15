Bridgeport man pleads guilty for intent to sell ecstasy

A man authorities say last resided in Bridgeport entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to charges related to an attempt to sell 10,000 capsules of ecstasy to an undercover officer last fall.

Collin Fletcher, 51, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute MDA and MDMA.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, said Fletcher conspired with others to sell ecstasy to customers in Connecticut, New York and elsewhere. On Oct. 27, 2016, and again on Nov. 1, 2016, investigators made two controlled purchases of ecstasy from Fletcher.

Fletcher was arrested on Nov. 18, 2016, after he attempted to sell approximately 10,000 capsules of ecstasy to an undercover officer. The capsules had a combined weight of approximately 923 grams of MDA.

MDA (Methylenedioxyamphetamine) is an analogue of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), and they are both commonly known as “ecstasy”.

Chief Judge Hall scheduled sentencing for May 12, at which time Fletcher faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Fletcher, a citizen of Jamaica, has been detained since his arrest.

This matter is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad, which includes officers from the Bristol, Greenwich, Hamden, Milford, New Haven, Shelton, Vernon and Wilton police departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Avi Perry.