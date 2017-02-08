Snow emergency in Bridgeport; schools closed Thursday

In anticipation of the pending winter storm due to impact Bridgeport, Mayor Joe Ganim has declared a snow emergency.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for the area from midnight until 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service said snowfall could total 6 to 12 inches, but some reports said totals could reach 8 to 14 inches. Strong winds are expected to accompany the snowfall.

Bridgeport schools, the Bridgeport Library and Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo are all closed Thursday, Feb. 7.

During the snow emergency, residents must move their cars off posted snow emergency streets. Alternate side of the street parking rules went into effect as of 1 p.m. Wednesday for all other streets throughout the city in order to allow snow plow drivers’ clear passage. Alternate side parking will be in effect until further notice. Snow emergency streets are marked with white signs with red lettering. A list of snow streets can be found on the City’s website by clicking here.

No parking is allowed on snow emergency streets. Vehicles left on snow emergency streets while the ban is in effect will be subject to fines and towing. Commercial and/or residential owners who push snow into the streets or do not clear snow on the sidewalks in front of their buildings are subject to a $100 fine per ordinance for each incidence.

Snow emergency parking areas are available throughout the City. A full list of parking areas can be found here. Vehicles parked at schools should be removed by 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

During the storm, residents may call the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center hotline at 203-579-3829 with any snow related emergencies. Residents who suffer a loss of electric power can call the United Illuminating customer hotline at 800-722-5584 . Both hotline numbers will be fully staffed and operating 24 hours a day during the snow emergency.

The HAN Network will broadcast updates at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon.

City officials will provide updates at bridgeportct.gov/bptsnow, and at the City of Bridgeport on Twitter and Facebook.

The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road tests scheduled for Thursday.

The University of Connecticut and the University of Bridgeport announced Wednesday that classes at all campuses are canceled Thursday.