Energize Connecticut Center in second year at new location

The Energize Connecticut Center, an energy efficiency resource and hands-on learning laboratory located in North Haven, concluded 2016 by celebrating its first full year of service.

“Over the past year and a half, we have educated thousands of Connecticut’s residents, businesses and communities on the importance of energy efficiency and use through our interactive exhibits, special events, educational tours and seminars,” said Taren O’Connor, EEB Chair. “For 2017, we look forward to continuing the momentum by providing fun and intriguing energy-focused programs for our guests.”

In 2017, the Energize Connecticut Center will continue to host its signature events and will add monthly themed family-friendly events. The next event is a Family STEM Night with CT STEM Academy on Friday, Feb. 10.

To inquire about scheduling a tour, reserving meeting space or for more information about upcoming events, contact Alysse Rodrigues, 203-799-0460, arodrigues@crec.org.