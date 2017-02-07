Bridgeport train station renovations and upgrades complete

Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Commissioner James P. Redeker today announced that a $10 million renovation and upgrade project at the Bridgeport railroad station has been completed and the new amenities, which were designed to provide commuters with enhanced services, are now in use, including real-time electronic signage of arrivals and departures, extended canopies, better lighting, and a resurfaced platform.

“Our future growth depends on the strength of our transportation system, and the New Haven Line is a critical component of our economic engine,” Governor Malloy said. “These kinds of investments are part of our efforts to provide Connecticut residents with a best-in-class transportation system that attracts businesses, provides for job growth, and moves goods and services as efficiently as possible.”

“With more than three-thousand boardings at Bridgeport Station every day, we are making much-needed improvements that will enhance the customer experience,” Commissioner Redeker said. “The New Haven Line remains the busiest commuter line in the country and our customers expect and deserve the best we can provide.”

The Bridgeport train station is part of the Bridgeport Intermodal Transportation Center, which serves a total of 10,000 customer each day in the state’s largest city. It is a hub for bus, ferry, and rail connections to New Haven Line trains, as well as Amtrak intercity service to New York, Washington, and Boston.

The improvement project began in March 2015 and was done by Banton Construction Company, based in North Haven. Additional improvements to the station as part of the project include new benches, a wind-break system on the platform, guardrails, and an entirely new canopy on the eastbound (New Haven-bound) side of the station.

The project is part of an ongoing capital investment program to rebuild the State of Connecticut-owned New Haven Line, an economic engine for the state. This unprecedented investment program is beginning to pay dividends with increasing ridership and rising customer satisfaction. In 2016, New Haven Line ridership reached an all-time record 40.5 million passenger trips.