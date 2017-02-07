Connecticut Sports Talk, February 7

Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, February 7, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank Granito and Donald Eng are joined by Paul Silverfarb, editor of the Greenwich Sentinel, to talk about Greenwich high schools busy week with several key accomplishments. Frank and Don announce the FCIAC All-Scholar Athletes for the month of February and preview the HAN Network’s Two for Tuesday games featuring Fairfield Warde vs Stamford in girls basketball and Ridgefield vs New Canaan in boys hockey.

In the show’s first segment Paul Silverfarb of the Greenwich Sentinel joins our hosts to talk about Greenwich basketball’s Connor Harkins who scored his 1,000 career point on Friday night vs Westhill, the status of the Greenwich boys and girls hockey teams, and several Cardinals who earned gold medals at the 2017 Indoor Track and Field FCIAC Championship.