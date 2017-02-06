Bridgeport News

Dr. Erin Kleifield talks early intervention for those with eating disorders

By Kate Czaplinski on February 6, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Silver Hill Hospital’s Dr. Erin Kleifield spoke with HAN about eating disorder treatment and the importance of early intervention. Watch the interview below:

Throughout February, HAN Network will feature interviews with the treatment team at the New Canaan facility’s Eating Disorders Program, focusing on a range of topics.

The interviews will air every Monday in February on Coffee Break, a weekday news show that airs at 11 a.m. Watch online at han.network and on all HAN’s community newspaper websites.

The Eating Disorder Awareness Month schedule includes:

  • Monday, Feb. 13 on Coffee Break at 11: Eating Disorders and the LGBTQ Community with Micaela Scully, LCSW
  • Monday, Feb. 20 on Coffee Break at 11: Neurobiology of the Brain and Food as Medicine with Sara Niego, MD
  • Monday, Feb. 27 on Coffee Break at 11: Eating Disorders and Nutrition, Breann Farnsworth, RD

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Connecticut Sports Talk, February 6th Next Post Fright Haven sponsors Valentine blood drive
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress