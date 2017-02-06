Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club meets Feb. 15

The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club will conduct a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford.

Meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, watch DVDs or listen to speaker presentations. The club welcomes beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening.

This month members will watch a DVD on organic gardening.

For more information, call Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.