TV Movie Menu: Some past Oscar honorees

As we count down to the Academy Awards on February 26, television treats us this to several movies that Oscar has honored. Here’s what’s showing this weekend on broadcast and standard cable.

Gone Girl (2014)

Rosamund Pike nabbed a well-deserved Best Actress nomination for her devastating turn as an unhappy housewife with an over-active imagination. Ben Affleck brings his familiar sense of calm to the role of her husband. David Fincher directed. Beautifully.

Friday, February 3, 5 pm, FX

Captain Phillips (2013)

Paul Greengrass’ thriller about pirates and bravery on the high seas grabbed six Oscar nominations in 2014 including Best Picture. Newcomer Barkhad Abdi was named in the Best Supporting Actor while Tom Hanks was snubbed for a Best Actor nod he deserved.

Friday, February 3, 7 pm, FXM

Bound for Glory (1976)

The life of folk singer Woody Guthrie became an Oscar-winning film in 1976 under Hal Ashby’s direction. Along with awards for cinematography and music, the film was nominated for Best Picture and Best Screenplay. But David Carradine was overlooked as Best Actor.

Saturday, February 4, 11:30 a.m., Turner Classic Movies

12 Years a Slave (2013)

Steve McQueen’s meaningful recreation of the story of Solomon Northup was named Best Picture in 2014, also winning Oscars for its screenplay and for Lupita Nyong’o as Best Supporting Actress. The movie preserves a moment in time that people need to remember.

Saturday, February 4, 9 a.m., WGN

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

David Mamet’s theatrical examination of ego, greed and deception in the real estate business became an Oscar-nominated film in 1992. Al Pacino won a well-deserved nomination for Best Supporting Actor, a category that should have also included cast member Jack Lemmon.

Saturday, February 4, 2:30 p.m., Flix

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Joel and Ethan Cohen adapted Cormac McCarthy’s novel into an Oscar-winning film in 2007. Javier Bardem was named Best Supporting Actor while the film also won the brothers Cohen Academy Awards for Best Picture, Directing and Screenplay. Tommy Lee Jones costars.

Saturday, February 4, 12:30 p.m., IFC

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Diane Keaton won her fourth Oscar nomination in 2003 for her delightful rendition of a playwright involved in an unlikely romance with Jack Nicholson. What makes Keaton’s Academy track record so interesting is that each of her nominations come from a different decade.

Saturday, February 4, 5 p.m., POP

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Screen legend Audrey Hepburn won the fourth of her five Oscar nominations for Best Actress for playing Holly Golightly in this film version of Truman Capote’s story. Composer Henry Mancini won two Oscars for the movie, for his original score and for the song, Moon River.

Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

Camelot (1967)

Joshua Logan’s overblown film adaptation of the Broadway musical hit pleased enough Academy voters to win three Oscars in 1967. The movie – starring nonsingers Richard Harris and Vanessa Redgrave – won for its music scoring, costume design and art direction.

Sunday, February 5, 10:30 a.m., Turner Classic Movies

Chicago (2002)

The great musical by John Kander and Fred Ebb – which is still playing on Broadway – won a popular Oscar as Best Picture in 2002. Rob Marshall was nominated for Best Director while Catherine Zeta-Jones beat Meryl Streep and Kathy Bates in the Supporting Actress race.

Sunday, February 5, 3 p.m., FXM