Fly Fishing Film Tour hits Trumbull Feb. 24

The Candlewood, Mianus and Nutmeg chapters of Trout Unlimited will host a night of angling cinema to raise money for conservation projects.

The 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour is coming to the Bow Tie Marquis 16 in Trumbull on Friday, Feb. 24 with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each online or $30 at the door with all proceeds benefitting the conservation and education work of our local Trout Unlimited chapters here in Fairfield County.

Last year’s Fly Fishing Film Tour event sold out faster than we could have imagined and this year’s screening will be even bigger. Tickets can be purchased in advance at mianustu.org, cvtu.org or nutmegtrout.org. All proceeds will be used for local conservation projects.

F3T features incredibly shot, exciting fishing and conservation films, viewed while partaking in cold drinks, with raffles and door prizes.

An interview with F3T organizer Chris Keig, a native of Ridgefield, is scheduled to be aired on Yankee Fisherman, hosted by John Kovach, online at han.network Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m., and be available on demand after that.

While tickets may be available at the door the night of the screening, organizers can’t guarantee anything. Last year dozens of people were turned away.

Some films include graphic language and situations which may be inappropriate for younger viewers. Parents are advised to decide whether to bring their fishing-fanatic children to the event.

Trailers can be viewed at flyfilmtour.com.