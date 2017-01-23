Great Shehan Trivia Contest and dinner Feb. 28

The Cardinal Shehan Center will host its third annual Great Shehan Trivia Contest and dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Bridgeport Holiday Inn on Main Street. The trivia contest will raise funds for the Cardinal Shehan Center’s After School & Saturday Program. The program offers children educational programs and physical activities in a safe environment and offers parents an affordable option for after school care.

“The Shehan Center’s After School & Saturday Program has historically given parents the biggest bang for their buck,” said Terry O’Connor, the Cardinal Shehan Center’s executive director. “Children attending our After School & Saturday Program receive help with their homework, learn about cooking, swim, do arts and crafts, play basketball and rugby, learn about photography, spend time in our library and computer room, and do much more.”

Companies, civic groups, associations, sororities, fraternities or individuals may register teams of 10 to compete. All teams will answer trivia questions in categories like sports, world history, politics, geography, and music and entertainment. Dinner and cocktails for all 10 team members are included in the team entry fee of $750. To enter a team, call the Cardinal Shehan Center at 203-336-4468.

Team check-in will be at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:15 and the contest begins at 6:45.