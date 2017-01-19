Connecticut Sports Talk, January 19

Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.
On the Thursday, January 19, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank Granito and Donald Eng get you ready for the HAN Network Game of the Week featuring the last two undefeated boys basketball teams, Fairfield Warde (9-0) and Wilton (8-0).
Thursday’s show begins with Frank and John Kovach showing highlights of last night’s 7-4 win in boys hockey for New Canaan. Led by seniors Tyler Hill and Anton Adding the Rams took down the defending FCIAC champion Greenwich Cardinals on high school hockey night in the FCIAC.
Scott Ericson of Hearst Connecticut joins Frank and Don after the shows first commercial to share his thoughts on tonights Game of the Week. Frank and Don also ask Scott about his recent article on schools considering leaving the FCIAC, and Scott’s thoughts on the new Fairfield Ludlowe football coach Mitch Ross.
Finally our hosts get you ready for the weekend around the FCIAC with the full schedule and preview of the upcoming boys and girls basketball and ice hockey games for Friday and Saturday.