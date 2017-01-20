TV Movie Menu: Past Oscar contenders

As we look forward to the announcement of this year’s Oscar nominees, take a fresh look at some contenders from the past. Here’s what’s showing this weekend on broadcast and standard cable.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Robert Zemeckis’ fantasy about a magical man’s place in history won six Oscars including Best Picture. Tom Hanks, who won a year before for Philadelphia, was again named Best Actor.

Friday, January 20, 7 p.m.; Saturday, January 21, 4 p.m.; AMC

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Steven Spielberg won his second Oscar for Best Director for this stirring account of heroism during and after D-Day. Tom Hanks was a Best Actor nominee for playing a reluctant hero.

Saturday, January 21, 12 noon, AMC

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Stanley Kramer’s mad comedy was a nominee for six Oscars in 1963 and won the award for Sound Effects. Spencer Tracy leads an all-star cast in a classic farce for the ages.

Saturday, January 21, 12 noon, Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Alan Parker’s moving look at race relations in the South was nominated for seven Oscars including Best Picture, Director and Actor (Gene Hackman). It won for its cinematography.

Saturday, January 21, 3 p.m., Sundance

The Big Country

William Wyler’s epic story of feuding families in the Old West won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Burl Ives. Gregory Peck and Jean Simmons star in a classic widescreen drama.

Saturday, January 21, 3 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Julie and Julia (2009)

Meryl Streep won yet another Best Actress nomination for her memorable portrayal of television chef Julia Child. Nora Ephron’s film is great fun when Meryl is on screen.

Saturday, January 21, 3:30 p.m., POP

Titanic (1997)

James Cameron’s overblown romantic epic about a doomed ocean liner won 11 Oscars including Best Picture, Director and a host of technical awards. But it hasn’t aged well.

Saturday, January 21, 7 p.m., AMC

A Few Good Men (1992)

Jack Nicholson was again an Oscar nominee for his memorable turn as a military man with something to hide in Rob Reiner’s film adaptation of Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway play.

Saturday, January 21, 5 p.m., Sundance

Gravity (2013)

Alfonso Cuaron won the Oscar for Best Director for this memorable trip to space. The movie also won for its cinematography, film editing, music, sound (two awards), and visual effects.

Saturday, January 21, 8 p.m., TNT

The Paper Chase (1973)

Legendary stage director John Houseman won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor for a rare film appearance as a Harvard law professor. Timothy Bottoms stars as a first year student.

Sunday, January 22, 1:05 p.m., FXM