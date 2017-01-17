Fairfield County’s Giving Day slated for March 9

Powered by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, Giving Day on March 9 is a day of philanthropy in Fairfield County that benefits a host of area nonprofits. The deadline for nonprofits to register is Feb. 1. Registration information may be found at FCGives.org.

To date, nearly 300 nonprofits from throughout Fairfield County have registered. All nonprofit organizations throughout the region are invited to join in this opportunity to secure donations and increase awareness for their mission.

Ranging from hunger relief, access to housing, educational opportunities for youth and adults, animal welfare, access to arts and culture and so many more, nonprofits of all interests and sizes are urged to participate in what has become an annual day for residents and businesses ‘to give where you live’.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation initiated Giving Day in 2014 to empower the community at large and encourage local philanthropy. Since that time, more than 35, 000 donations totaling more than $3 million dollars has been raised for more than 600 nonprofits.

Last year more than $1.24 million was raised during a 24-hour period for 410 local nonprofits.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation makes it easy for nonprofits to participate.

Organizations receive training and skills development to maximize their efforts and effectively reach new supporters on Giving Day. They are provided with a resource center complete with a toolkit, instruction videos, free online resources and a Giving Day training series from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation team of experts. The Community Foundation, along with its sponsoring partners, is offering $100,000 in prizes for nonprofits to win throughout the day on March 9.

Laurie Bradbury, treasurer of The Ridgefield Chorale says, “Giving Day is a fabulous way to motivate our supporters for an annual day of giving. It puts the “fun” in “fundraising” and allows us to involve a broad group of supporters, who can each make a difference with only a $10 donation. People feel good about their contributions, and the event builds a greater camaraderie within the Chorale. This was our third Giving Day, and we can’t wait until next year!”

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is partnering with their lead sponsor Bank of America for the fourth year in a row.

“When Fairfield County’s nonprofits prosper our community reaps the rewards. We are delighted to once again offer this opportunity that highlights philanthropy and emphasizes the importance ‘to give where you live’,” said Juanita James, CEO and president, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. “Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is proud of the accomplishment of raising nearly $1.25 million dollars last year and we encourage nonprofit organizations to join us on March 9 for Fairfield County’s Giving Day because together, we thrive.”

Nonprofit organizations may register today at FCGives.org. Registration deadline is Feb. 1.

About Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community. Individuals, families, corporations and organizations can establish charitable funds or contribute to existing funds. The Community Foundation is in compliance with the Council on Foundations’ national standards and has awarded over $212 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond. As a trusted nonprofit partner and thought leader, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation brings together community organizers, business experts and philanthropists to solve our region’s challenges. Our goal is to create a vital and inclusive community, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

For more information, visit:

About Bank of America

At Bank of America, corporate social responsibility (CSR) is critical to fulfilling our core purpose of making people’s financial lives better. A commitment to growing our business responsibly is embedded in every aspect of our company, from our policies and practices to our services, products, governance and employee benefits. An important part of that commitment is forming strong partnerships across sectors, including nonprofit organizations serving community needs, bringing our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. We’re proud of our employees’ volunteer efforts, support of diversity and inclusion, and environmental and social responsibility. Across our company, we’re focused on simplifying banking and investing, advancing better money habits and making an impact in communities around the world. Learn more at bankofamerica.com/about and follow us on Twitter at @BofA_News.