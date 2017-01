On Friday, Jan. 27, a one day trip, leaving from St. Theresa Church to the March for Life in Washington DC. Advance ticket purchase is required; cost is $75 per person. Visit http://rallybus.net/marchforlife/from/trumbull-ct or call 855-725-5928.

Mass will be celebrated at 3:30 a.m., prior to a 4 a.m. departure. The bus will return at approximately 10 p.m.