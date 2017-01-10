Plum Island documentary featuring Sam Waterston premieres this week

A new documentary film focusing on the conservation of Plum Island and featuring Academy Award nominee Sam Waterston will air for the first time on Connecticut Public Television stations across the state this Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.

The short documentary, developed by nonprofit producer Visionaries in cooperation with Connecticut Fund for the Environment and its bi-state program Save the Sound, provides an engaging exploration of Plum Island’s natural resources and the continuing efforts of the Preserve Plum Island Coalition to preserve public land threatened by government attempts to sell it to the highest bidder. Its CPTV broadcast will also include a profile of the Lyme Land Conservation Trust.

The Plum Island segment features interviews with Chris Cryder, Leah Schmalz, and Curt Johnson of CFE/Save the Sound, as well other historians, birders, elected officials, and advocates affiliated with the Coalition.

In advance of the public television premier, CFE/Save the Sound is hosting a fully-booked sneak peek showing, virtual tour, and panel discussion at Saybrook Point Inn in Old Saybrook this Wednesday.

Chris Cryder also will show the documentary and give his virtual tour at the Darien Library on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18. More information is available on the library’s website.

The TV listing and individual CPTV channels may be found at cptv.org/schedule.