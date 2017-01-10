Connecticut, national gas prices up

Bridgeport News

By HAN Network on January 10, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Connecticut’s average gas prices continue to increase, reaching $2.49 on Jan. 10, the highest average since late June 2016. Prices in the Nutmeg State are $.02 cents higher compared to this time last week; and $.37 cents higher than this time last year, says AAA Northeast.

Nationally, average prices hit $2.37 on Jan. 10, also reaching the most expensive average since June, 2016 with the average increasing .$03 cents more than last week and $.39 cents more than this time last year.

Retail prices nationally — and we’re feeling the residual effects in Connecticut — have increased 40 of the past 42 days as a result of market reactions to the recent OPEC oil cut agreement where OPEC and non-OPEC countries agreed to cut crude oil production by 1.8 million barrels daily in an attempt to rebalance the global market supply. Average prices in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are also rising because a portion of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown because of a gas line.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in the Nutmeg State’s four regional areas as follows:

  • Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.56
  • New Haven/Meriden  $2.46
  • Greater Hartford $2.47
  • New London/Norwich $2.47
  • Statewide average $2.49

South Carolina and Tennessee register the lowest average prices at $2.14. Hawaii continues to lead the pack with highest prices in the nation at $3.03 followed by California at $2.81. Connecticut continues to be the state with the 11th highest prices in the nation, a spot we’ve held for many weeks.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 62 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 2 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services.

