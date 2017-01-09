Bankwell winter coat drive benefits recipients through Bridgeport Rescue Mission

Bankwell’s Fairfield branches helped fill the need for winter coats in the area with a coat drive during the months of November and December that benefitted residents of the community through the Bridgeport Rescue Mission. The donations will be distributed to adults, children and families in need.

The Bridgeport Rescue Mission supports hungry, homeless and disadvantaged people throughout Fairfield County 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Since 1993, the organization has helped needy individuals with their immediate needs and works to help them stand on their own as productive and contributing members of our community.

