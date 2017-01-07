Winter Weather Advisory: Snow predicted for Fairfield County Saturday, up to seven inches possible

The National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory today for Southeast Connecticut, Long Island and New York City that remains in effect until 1 am. Heavy snow is expected to fall beginning Saturday morning, moderately at times during the late morning and afternoon, and tapering off in the early evening. An accumulation of approximately three to seven inches is possible in Fairfield County.
The temperatures will be in the low 20’s. The snow could impact travel as visibility could be down to one half a mile at times. A winter weather advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain can cause travel difficulties. Motorists are advised to be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility and to use caution when driving.
Full weekend forecast:
Saturday
Snow, mainly after 10am. Steady temperature around 21. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Saturday night
A 50 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values between zero and 5. North wind 9 to 14 mph.
Sunday
Isolated snow showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values between zero and 10. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.