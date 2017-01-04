Tickets on sale for Near & Far Aid’s annual Spring Gala

‪On Friday March 3, Near & Far Aid will host its 22nd annual Spring Gala to raise funds to be granted to Fairfield County’s poverty-fighting organizations. The event begins at 7 p.m., at the flagship Mitchells store in Westport and only has a limited number of tickets available for purchase. This year’s theme, “Sky’s the Limit — the Ultimate (indoor) Rooftop Party,” will feature food, dancing, fashion and the area’s most philanthropic partygoers of 2017.

“We are thrilled to announce that Gala tickets are available online,” said Gala co-chairs Jaclyn Picarillo and Katie Dresch. “We are one step closer to this amazing evening and are optimistic that we will surpass our fundraising goals. The support from sponsors and local vendors has been tremendous.” Near & Far Aid President, Joan Panagos adds, “Gala brings out all the stops! It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year and a night people look forward to because they can make a real difference while having a fabulous time.”

This year’s Near & Far Aid Spring Gala at Mitchells will feature a top model runway fashion show showcasing Brunello Cucinelli’s Spring 2017 Collection and a music concert by NYC’s, 45 Riots. The live and silent auctions will feature one-of-a-kind items, luxury holidays and unique experiences. A sneak peek of what bidders can expect includes: a wine & food enthusiast’s dream vacation at an exclusive Napa winery with tour and private guest accommodations rounded out with a stay and shopping spree in San Francisco; a 1-year boating club membership with Carefree Boat Club of Southern CT; impossible to get reservations and chef’s tasting menus with wine pairings at CT and NYC’s top restaurants; and amazing tickets to the newest and best Broadway shows with backstage access.

Gala tickets are available at nearandfaraid.org. Tickets are $350, with a limited number of premium seating tickets available for $400. Visit nearandfaraid.org or ‪facebook.com/NearandFarAid for more information.

About Near & Far Aid

Near & Far Aid provides funding for agencies and programs in Fairfield County that are working to break the cycle of poverty. We work with other community leaders and founders to forge partnerships with a common goal of strengthening our community. For over 60 years, Near & Far Aid has remained an all-volunteer organization, currently working with more than 100 local agencies that address the causes and effects of poverty, and has granted over $16 million since 2000.