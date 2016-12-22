Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Christmas and Hanukkah are nearly upon us. If you still need gifts for the angler, or the beach lover, in your life, The Dock Shop offers help with information on the latest in fishing gear and nautical-style clothing.

We’ll also go salmon fishing in Connecticut, and trout fishing in Massachusetts, all on Yankee Fisherman, Thursday at 1 p.m. at HAN.Network.

The water is crystal clear as we cast for brook and rainbow trout in the Swift River in Massachusetts.

The year ends with a look back at a clean-up and fishing trip on the Naugatuck River in Campville. Volunteers from several chapters of Trout Unlimited cleaned trash from the side of the road and river, then cast for broodstock Atlantic salmon stocked annually by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

It’s not too early to start planning for 2017, with the Mianus and Nutmeg chapters of TU organizing New Year’s Day fishing trips, and a number of shows and conferences throughout the area.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.