TV Movie Menu: Classics and Christmas classics

As you celebrate the holidays, movies offer a marvelous opportunity to share time with family and friends. Take a look at what’s showing this weekend on broadcast and standard cable.



Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Harrison Ford creates an indelible portrait of the ultimate adventurer in this delightful comic book from Steven Spielberg. Like many series we cherish, the original entry is the best.

Friday, December 23, 6 p.m., Sy Fy

The Thin Man (1935)

William Powell and Myrna Loy make movie history as a detective and his wife who love to solve mysteries. Their dog, Asta, is also on hand to help.

Friday, December 23, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Tom Hanks – a possible Oscar contender this year for Scully – is at his most engaging as a mega bookstore owner who discovers romance. Meg Ryan costars in this Nora Ephron confection.

Friday, December 23, 8 p.m.; Sunday, December 25, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., WE

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Meg Ryan is also on hand to make life challenging for Billy Crystal in another delightful comedy from writer Nora Ephron. This is the one famous for its delicatessen scene.

Saturday, December 24, 10 a.m., Bravo

Scrooge (1970)

Albert Finney creates a memorable portrait of the miser Ebenezer in this musical adaptation of the famed story by Charles Dickens. A holiday classic for the entire family.

Saturday, December 24, 10:30 a.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

James Stewart is at his most delightful in this popular story of romantic discovery that later became In the Good Old Summertime, You’ve Got Mail and the Broadway musical She Loves Me.

Saturday, December 24, 4:15 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Judy Garland – at the peak of her stardom – continues her love affair with audiences in this musical about days gone by. Her rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas is timeless.

Saturday, December 24, 6 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

James Stewart won an Oscar nomination and the hearts of generations for his touching portrayal of a man trying to assess the value of his life. For many fans, this film defines the season.

Saturday, December 24, 8 p.m., NBC

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Barbara Stanwyck is delicious as a writer who loves to help people entertain even though she makes most everything up. The actress is smashing in this delightful comedy for the season.

Saturday, December 24, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Ben Hur (1959)

Charlton Heston won an Oscar – over Jack Lemmon in Some Like it Hot and James Stewart in Anatomy of a Murder – for this mammoth epic from director William Wyler. A long movie.

Sunday, December 25, 1 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Easy A (2010)

Emma Stone – who is gathering Oscar team for her delightful turn in La La Land – makes an indelible impression as a teenage girl trying to navigate the realities of high school.

Sunday, December 25, 1:30 p.m., USA

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Broadway songwriters Howard Mencken and Tim Rice create an ultimate musical for the ages with this first animated movie to be nominated for the Oscar as Best Picture of the Year.

Sunday, December 25, 8 p.m., ABC