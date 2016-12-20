Call for Entries: IMAGES photography contest

The Fairfield Museum and History Center invites the public to submit photographs to the ninth annual IMAGES 2017 photography competition, which celebrates the work of regional photographers. A jury will select about 50 photographs for exhibition at the Fairfield Museum from March 9 to April 30, 2017. Two grand prize winners will be selected and prizes include an exhibition at the Southport Galleries and a professional portfolio review by Phillip I. Eliasoph.

The categories are landscape, portrait, architecture, nature and abstract.

Artists must reside in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, or Massachusetts and may submit up to 10 images under one the following categories: professional, serious amateur or student (active student under 24 years of age). Photos must depict reality and cannot be manipulated to add or subtract major elements that alter that reality. All competition entries must be submitted online and be received by 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

For complete entry details and to submit photographs, visit fairfieldhistory.org/exhibitions-2/images/

New this year, the Museum will award a spot in the show to one “Viewer’s Choice” photo winner. Voting will take place on the contest gogophotocontest.com/fairfieldmuseumimages2017

In addition, the IMAGES 2017 exhibition will feature the photographs of Joe Standart, an award-winning photographer, director and internationally known artist, whose successful campaigns for many of the world’s leading organizations have won him awards from the Andys, The One Show and many others.

Standart began his career working for the National Park Service in Alaska. He continued his career in New York City and has sustained a successful commercial career spanning nearly 30 years. In 2004, Standart developed an outlet to explore the ways he, as a photographer, could use his skills to connect with individuals and communities on a personal level. His quest turned into the national public art initiative, Portrait of America, which has been featured in the The New York Times, The Boston Globe and other national media. He began the series in New London, Connecticut in 2004. The Portrait exhibitions “hold a mirror up to a community to reveal what’s already there — the inherent dignity and promise of its people.” Joe intends to initiate projects in cities throughout the North, South, East and West. Exhibition themes will include home, work, play, and the land.

The exhibition and contest is made possible with the support of Southport Galleries.