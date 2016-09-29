Vagabond Theatre Company established by former Bijou Artistic Team

Following the unexpected closure of Bridgeport’s Bijou Theatre, John R. Smith Jr. and Tanya Feduik-Smith, newly appointed co-producers of The Bijou Actors Guild, began working to find a space to stage part of The Guild’s intended season.

With the help of other Guild members, a temporary home was found in the Gonzaga Auditorium on the campus of Fairfield University and The Bijou Actors Guild was rebranded as The Vagabond Theatre Company of Greater Bridgeport. John R. Smith Jnr. and Tanya Feduik-Smith will serve as its co-artistic directors.

The team at VTC are very grateful to Fairfield U for working with them in this time of transition, and are excited to begin this new relationship with Fairfield U.

They will produce three shows from the planned Bijou season. The inaugural production will take place at the end of October, and two shows in early 2017.

Confirmed dates will be announced soon, and additional details are available on the VTC website: VagabondBPT.org.

In continuance of the work begun at The Bijou, VTC will continue to involve as many local Greater Bridgeport performers as possible. They also plan to continue building their relationship with Housatonic Community College, and giving as many of their culturally diverse theatre students a shot at showcasing their talents as possible.

They will continue their commitment to fostering new talent through workshops and readings of new works and intend to return and establish a new permanent home in Bridgeport.

From the first Main Stage show at The Bijou in 2014 the goal of the troupe that would become The Bijou Actors Guild and ultimately VTC has been to stage edgy, thought-provoking productions that explore all the aspects of the human condition, and to do so in an environment where people of all race, gender, sexual orientation and/or religious belief will feel welcome.

That mindset will continue at VTC and they look forward to offering an alternative theatre choice to the people of Greater Bridgeport.