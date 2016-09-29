Bridgeport News

I-95 South reopens in Westport after fatal crash

By John Kovach on September 29, 2016 in News · 1 Comments

One person is dead and heavy traffic delays remain early Thursday after a fatal accident on I-95 in Westport Wednesday night that left I-95 south closed for nearly 12 hours.

The crash involved a truck, reportedly carrying sewage, and a passenger car, occurring between exits 18 and 17 in Westport around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to preliminary reports. There has been no word on who was killed in the crash.

The truck rolled off the highway down an embankment, and burst into flames. Firefighters from at least two towns responded to the scene Wednesday evening. There has been no word on any environmental hazards.

As of 5:45 a.m. Thursday, the southbound lanes remain reopened. Traffic was being detoured off I-95 South. Drivers can take the detour to the Post Road, getting back onto I-95 at the entrance ramp between exits 17 and 16 near the Westport-Norwalk line, or passenger vehicles can use I-95.

Previous Post I-95 South reopens in Westport after fatal crash Next Post News Alert: Bridgeport men and juvenile face Weston home invasion, burglary charges
About author
John Kovach

John Kovach


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Publius Valerius Publicola

    I was north bound last night on my way to Boston when the unusually light traffic suddenly began to slow, then stop.
    After about a half an hour we came upon the scene of the overturned tanker truck 45 degrees across the lanes on its right side with no sign of the cab.
    Several fire trucks were pointed north bound in the south bound lanes and a dozen firemen were standing still nearest the center divider.
    Local police were on the scene, and state trooper cars were seen for miles aporoaching from the northm.
    By the time I passed the Erie darkened scene there was no fire or smoke. Traffic south bound was grid locked for mile as the police systematically turned traffic around.
    Further north near Hartford just south of the 84 West interchange yet another big rig had crashed with its trailer on its side and the cab upright.
    Again the highway was shut down there, it was a difficult night for southbound travellers.
    Somewhere a family got the dreaded news.

Bridgeport News

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Bridgeport News, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress