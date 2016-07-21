Bridgeport News

Yankee Institute: ‘Fight for $15’ is coming to Connecticut

By Redding Pilot on July 21, 2016 in Business, Lead News, Regional · 2 Comments

 

Yankee Institute.

Yankee Institute.

The “Fight for $15” lobby is targeting Connecticut as a battleground state in the union-led effort to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

So far, the Service Employees International Union spent $70 million of members’ dues to carry their message to states and municipalities across the nation.

Connecticut is already struggling.

Economists of all political stripes have raised the alarm that a $15 minimum wage would lead to fewer jobs, especially for young people, would hurt small businesses, and would not lift people out of poverty.

Connecticut still has not recovered all of the jobs it lost during the recession. Governor Malloy says this is the “new economic reality” — but it is the reality brought on by bad policies.

As the state’s economy struggled to recover from the recession, lawmakers piled on tax hikes, more regulation, and a higher minimum wage — which will climb to $10.10 on Jan. 1, 2017.

Connecticut’s economic growth continues to lag behind our region and the nation as a whole. Another minimum wage increase would further damage our chances to recover — and grow.

We need more jobs. We shouldn’t discriminate about what jobs grow here. Work is valuable. It provides more than just an income – it provides dignity, purpose, and opportunity.

The Connecticut Low Wage Advisory Board, whose membership includes an SEIU director, will hold a hearing in Bridgeport next week on whether or not the state should raise its minimum wage.

Do you support a minimum wage increase in Connecticut? Speak up and let your voice be heard on this important issue.

The hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers in Bridgeport on Wednesday July 20, from 6-8 p.m.

Testimony can also be submitted by emailing DOL.CTMinimumWagePublicHearing@ct.gov.

— the Yankee Institute is a Connecticut-based research group that works to advance fiscal conservatism.

 

  • Anson C. Smith

    The Yankee Institute, Connecticut’s right-wing propaganda mill, is at it again in this article, layering on the baloney. Consider the statement “economists of all political stripes (presumably various schools of economic thought) have raised the alarm that a $15 minimum wage would lead to fewer jobs.” This is a jumble of lies and half -truths. No, economists of all schools haven’t raised the alarm. Keynesian economists, those whose economic principles guided us out of the Great Depression through the unparalleled prosperity of the 50s, have taken the opposite view. Giving the worker more money will trigger more spending on consumer goods, which will increase demand for those goods and, in turn, trigger the creation of jobs to meet that demand.

    The assertion that raising the minimum wage will lead to job loss is equally as false. It’s an example of cause-and-effect mismatch, a textbook propaganda tool. It is based on several false assumptions: that there is a finite amount of money for jobs in a given area and that the money for raises and new jobs only comes from old jobs that eliminated. Not true. Money for jobs comes from meeting increased market demand for products and services, and companies relocating from other areas and overseas. This doesn’t mean the local burger joint will have to cut staff when raises are given, new jobs are created or new companies come to town. More likely, it will have to hire more staff to whip up more burgers for people with more money and/or new jobs.

  • Anson C. Smith

    It’s interesting to hear a spin-mill for right-wing businessmen complain that “Connecticut still has not recovered all of the jobs it lost during the recession,” especially since it lost far more jobs during the deindustrialization of the Reagan-Bush years. That was when businessmen dismantled and offshored the bulk of our industrial infrastructure in which was the largest such move in the history of the world. All across the country, it t left left high unemployment, shattered lives and shredded tax bases in its wake. It left former manufacturing powerhouses like Bridgeport with the crumbling shells of empty factories. This devastating move is the real cause of the state’s — and the nation’s — economic woes.

