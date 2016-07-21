Yankee Institute: ‘Fight for $15’ is coming to Connecticut

The “Fight for $15” lobby is targeting Connecticut as a battleground state in the union-led effort to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

So far, the Service Employees International Union spent $70 million of members’ dues to carry their message to states and municipalities across the nation.

Connecticut is already struggling.

Economists of all political stripes have raised the alarm that a $15 minimum wage would lead to fewer jobs, especially for young people, would hurt small businesses, and would not lift people out of poverty.

Connecticut still has not recovered all of the jobs it lost during the recession. Governor Malloy says this is the “new economic reality” — but it is the reality brought on by bad policies.

As the state’s economy struggled to recover from the recession, lawmakers piled on tax hikes, more regulation, and a higher minimum wage — which will climb to $10.10 on Jan. 1, 2017.

Connecticut’s economic growth continues to lag behind our region and the nation as a whole. Another minimum wage increase would further damage our chances to recover — and grow.

We need more jobs. We shouldn’t discriminate about what jobs grow here. Work is valuable. It provides more than just an income – it provides dignity, purpose, and opportunity.

The Connecticut Low Wage Advisory Board, whose membership includes an SEIU director, will hold a hearing in Bridgeport next week on whether or not the state should raise its minimum wage.

Do you support a minimum wage increase in Connecticut? Speak up and let your voice be heard on this important issue.

The hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers in Bridgeport on Wednesday July 20, from 6-8 p.m.

Testimony can also be submitted by emailing DOL.CTMinimumWagePublicHearing@ct.gov.